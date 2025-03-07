Chhaava Day 22 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's movie has GOOD start in Telugu markets after blockbuster run in Bollywood
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava has completed 22 days of its release at the Hindi box office. Meanwhile, it has begin its journey in Telugu markets today.
22 days and counting, Chhaava has been leading the box office these days. After three weeks of blockbuster run in Bollywood, the historical actioner has finally set its foot in Telugu markets. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the recently released film has opened with a good start at the Tollywood box office.
Chhaava Begins Its Journey With Good Start In Telugu Markets
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has begin its journey on a positive note at the Tollywood box office. The historical actioner is expected to collect in the range of Rs 1.5 crore gross in Telugu markets on Day 1.
Speaking of its Hindi run, Vicky Kaushal-starrer has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, it has earned Rs 460.75 crore in the last 21 days. The historical drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, is now inching towards Rs 500 crore net in India.
Chhaava's Box Office Expectations
Chhaava has a target of Rs 550 crore or plus by the end of its theatrical run. It has no major competition in Hindi markets until the arrival of Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Sikandar which is arriving on Eid 2025.
In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty.
It is Vicky Kaushal's highest grossing film of his career till date and his second collaboration with Laxman Utekar after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky has been paired with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Chhaava Day 21 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner crosses Rs 460 crore in three weeks; nets Rs 5 crore on Thursday