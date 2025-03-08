Is Thunderbolts Actually MCU’s New Avengers? Here's What a Fan Theory Suggests Amid Teaser Drop

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced many superhero teams beyond the Avengers, from the quirky Revengers to the legendary Fantastic Four. However, Thunderbolts is unique in that fans seem more focused on why the team has formed rather than who is in it. With the film’s title carrying an asterisk, speculation is growing that Thunderbolts isn’t just another anti-hero squad—it might secretly be the MCU’s way of assembling a new Avengers team.

Little is known about Thunderbolts’ plot, except that Bucky Barnes has gathered a team of misfit anti-heroes and assassins. Their likely adversary appears to be CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but a major obstacle arises in the form of a character named Bob—almost certainly the Sentry. A recent Empire article further fuels speculation by revealing that Val has renamed Avengers Tower as the Watchtower, a name deeply connected to the Sentry in Marvel Comics. This move raises questions about Val’s true motivations and whether Thunderbolts is setting up the next iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The mystery deepens when considering Avengers Tower’s murky fate. Since Tony Stark sold the building after Avengers: Age of Ultron, fans have speculated whether a villain like Norman Osborn or the Fantastic Four had purchased it. However, Val’s acquisition suggests she may be taking on a role similar to Osborn’s in the Dark Avengers storyline. Given her history of assembling morally ambiguous operatives, it seems likely that her plans involve creating a government-controlled superhero team, one that stands in direct opposition to Bucky’s Thunderbolts.

The Watchtower itself has a rich history in the comics. Originally, it was a gothic structure associated with the Sentry, housing an advanced AI known as CLOC, which monitored global threats. The Watchtower became a crucial element in several Marvel storylines, including Siege, Secret Invasion, and Civil War, where the Sentry played a key role. More ominously, rumors suggested it was also the prison for the Void, the Sentry’s dark alter ego. By repurposing the Avengers Tower into the Watchtower, the MCU may be hinting at the emergence of a similar, potentially dangerous force.

If Thunderbolts is truly a New Avengers movie in disguise, it would follow a familiar pattern. In the comics, the New Avengers formed after the original team disbanded, uniting unlikely allies against an overwhelming threat. With the MCU’s Avengers largely inactive, President Ross has suggested that superhero teams are now more about optics than necessity. However, if the Thunderbolts end up facing an unstoppable force like the Sentry, it could serve as the catalyst for a new team, mirroring the Avengers’ original formation against Loki’s Chitauri army.

The introduction of the Watchtower in Thunderbolts is more than just a name change—it could be the key to understanding the film’s larger purpose. Just as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier transformed into Captain America and the Winter Soldier, Thunderbolts may be paving the way for the New Avengers. As Avengers: Doomsday looms on the horizon, this film could be the stepping stone that redefines the MCU’s superhero landscape, proving that even a team of outcasts can rise to meet the next great challenge.