EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day Coolie Coolie

Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth scores record weekend for Kollywood with 375cr worldwide

The worldwide opening is the biggest ever for a Kollywood film, surpassing Rs. 363 crore of Leo and Rs. 350 crore of 2.0.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Aug 19, 2025  |  10:12 AM IST |  178K
coolie,
Rajinikanth in Coolie (image courtesy of Sun Pictures)

Coolie amassed USD 16.75 million (Rs. 146.50 crore) approx during its four-day extended weekend internationally. Combined with Rs. 227 crore in India, the worldwide gross for the Rajinikanth starrer has reached near Rs. 375 crore. The worldwide opening is the biggest ever for a Kollywood film, surpassing Rs. 363 crore of Leo and Rs. 350 crore of 2.0.

Advertisement

Overseas opening has come second behind Leo, which collected USD 18 million during its opening frame. It is ahead of Jailer (USD 14.90 million) and The Greatest of All Time (USD 14.10 million). Coolie had the opening day higher than Leo by more than USD 500K, but by the end of the weekend, that lead turned into a USD 1.20 million deficit. 

The best performer for the film was the United States, which put up a record USD 2.70 million premiere on Wednesday but came crashing down over the weekend, not even doubling its premiere amount. The next best performer was Australia with a record-breaking AUD 1.27 million weekend. Both territories benefited from strong Telugu diaspora turnout, a consistent driver for Rajinikanth films.

In the core Tamil markets like Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Europe, the film was third behind Leo and The GOAT, while the Middle East ranked second only to Leo.

Looking ahead, Leo added USD 5.40 million after its weekend, while The GOAT managed USD 4.50 million. Comparing the weekend trend of these three films, Coolie is likely to add over USD 3.75-4 million, which means it is likely to surpass the USD 20 million mark. With a somewhat better trend, it may hit USD 21 million.

Advertisement

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Area Gross
United States USD 5,050,000
Canada USD 825,000
Australia - NZ USD 925,000
Middle East USD 3,800,000
Malaysia USD 2,100,000
Singapore USD 935,000
Sri Lanka USD 440,000
United Kingdom USD 1,250,000
France USD 325,000
Europe USD 900,000
Rest of World USD 200,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 16,750,000

ALSO READ: Coolie is Number One Movie in the World: Rajinikanth tops Weapons and Demon Slayer

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles