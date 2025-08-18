Coolie amassed USD 16.75 million (Rs. 146.50 crore) approx during its four-day extended weekend internationally. Combined with Rs. 227 crore in India, the worldwide gross for the Rajinikanth starrer has reached near Rs. 375 crore. The worldwide opening is the biggest ever for a Kollywood film, surpassing Rs. 363 crore of Leo and Rs. 350 crore of 2.0.

Overseas opening has come second behind Leo, which collected USD 18 million during its opening frame. It is ahead of Jailer (USD 14.90 million) and The Greatest of All Time (USD 14.10 million). Coolie had the opening day higher than Leo by more than USD 500K, but by the end of the weekend, that lead turned into a USD 1.20 million deficit.

The best performer for the film was the United States, which put up a record USD 2.70 million premiere on Wednesday but came crashing down over the weekend, not even doubling its premiere amount. The next best performer was Australia with a record-breaking AUD 1.27 million weekend. Both territories benefited from strong Telugu diaspora turnout, a consistent driver for Rajinikanth films.

In the core Tamil markets like Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Europe, the film was third behind Leo and The GOAT, while the Middle East ranked second only to Leo.

Looking ahead, Leo added USD 5.40 million after its weekend, while The GOAT managed USD 4.50 million. Comparing the weekend trend of these three films, Coolie is likely to add over USD 3.75-4 million, which means it is likely to surpass the USD 20 million mark. With a somewhat better trend, it may hit USD 21 million.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 5,050,000 Canada USD 825,000 Australia - NZ USD 925,000 Middle East USD 3,800,000 Malaysia USD 2,100,000 Singapore USD 935,000 Sri Lanka USD 440,000 United Kingdom USD 1,250,000 France USD 325,000 Europe USD 900,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 16,750,000

