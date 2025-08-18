Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer gross over 225cr in India in 4 days

Coolie wrapped its four-day extended weekend in India with Rs. 41.50 crore on Sunday, lifting its total gross to Rs. 227.25 crore approx. This ranks as the second-highest four-day weekend ever for Kollywood, trailing only 2.0 (Rs. 262 crore) while surpassing Leo (Rs. 213.50 crore). Notably, these three are the only Kollywood films to have crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in four days, with the next best performers being Jailer and The Greatest of All Time at around Rs. 160 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Coolie in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 47.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 41.50 cr. Total Rs. 227.25 cr.

Breaking down its performance, with Rs. 96 crore, Tamil Nadu led the charge with the third-highest four-day weekend behind two Vijay starrers, Leo and The GOAT. The numbers are the biggest ever for Rajinikanth, comfortably surpassing his previous best of Rs. 77 crore by Jailer.

Telugu states also put up a strong show with Rs. 51.50 crore in four days, though they came with a weak trend. On Sunday, collections dropped to just Rs. 8 crore, less than half of the opening day figure, despite the first day itself being curtailed by a major clash. Likewise, Kerala and Karnataka, after delivering strong openings, saw sharp declines, with Kerala in particular crashing heavily.

In all, the film stands at a big number after its extended weekend despite having mixed reports, thanks to the big start and the holiday support. However, with the ordinary trend it displayed, it will not reach the highs of Leo and Jailer. Where the film lands on Monday will determine its position amongst the top grossers.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 96.00 cr. APTS Rs. 51.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 30.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 21.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 28.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 227.25 cr.

