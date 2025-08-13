Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Preview: Rajinikanth starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Rajinikanth completes 50 years as an actor in the Indian Film Industry on August 14, 2025 and the superstar celebrates the achievement with his Independence Day 2025 release, Coolie. The film is among the most hyped films of the Tamil Film Industry, and has been awaited by one and all due to the collaboration of Rajinikanth with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Coolie has been certified A – Adults Only by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Advertisement

The film is seeing an All-India release in Hindi by Pen Marudhar, and the distributor has done well to fetch 1400 screens in North India, with about 3200 shows, giving the film enough capacity to hit a good number. The advance bookings for Coolie opened on Sunday and the film has scored better than expected pre-sales in Hindi.

As on Wednesday at 5 PM, Coolie has sold 25,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a final pre-sale in the range of 40,000 tickets. This will be a good result for Coolie in Hindi, keeping it in the race for a Rs 5.00 crore start in Hindi. The film has shown some momentum in non-national chains and single screens too, and right reports could result a good theatrical run for the film in Hindi too.

Coolie has come across as a pleasant surprise, and is set to clock the second biggest opening day of all time for a Tamil Film dubbed in Hindi, the first one being 2.0. However, one must note that the business of 2.0 was aided by the presence of Akshay Kumar, who was witnessing a good theatrical run during the release period. With Coolie, the top 3 spots for the biggest opening day by a dubbed Tamil film in Hindi will be held by Rajinikanth with 2.0, Coolie, and Kabali.

Advertisement

It all boils down to the reports from here, as there is a big holiday weekend ahead and the film will be aiming to maximize on the period with a strong word mouth. On the Tamil, Telugu and International front, Coolie has set the box office on fire, creating some unheard records with pre-sales already touching the Rs 100 crore mark globally, proving that Rajinikanth continues to be the biggest crowd puller of Indian Cinema in 2025 too.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Preview: Hrithik Roshan, and NTR starrer run time, screen count, advance booking, & opening day