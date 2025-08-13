Coolie Hindi Advance Booking: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film on track for a Rs 5 crore opening, sells 25,000 tickets in National Chains

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. The movie is recording a good advance booking in the Hindi belt, despite limited screens and facing a box office clash.

Coolie sells 25,500 tickets in top national chains, eyes 35K final

As of 5 PM (August 13), Coolie- The Powerhouse sold over 25,500 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. Of which, 19,500 tickets were sold at PVR Inox, while the latter recorded 6000 admissions.

With 8 hours still available, Coolie is likely to add 10,000 more tickets and close its advance booking in Hindi at around 35,000. This is a reasonably good pre-sales for a Tamil movie that is releasing alongside a tent-pole Hindi actioner- War 2. Moreover, Coolie is releasing on limited screens against the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film in the North market.

Coolie targets an opening of Rs 5 crore in Hindi

The Rajinikanth starrer is targeting an opening of Rs 5 crore at the Hindi box office. It will be a solid opening considering the limited showcasing. The movie should aim for good growth both in footfalls and at the box office over the weekend. Since it is releasing on Thursday, it will have the benefit of a 4-day long weekend.

If the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial manages to open with positive word-of-mouth in the Hindi region, it will easily post a good opening weekend of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore. Unlike other Tamil movies, Coolie is releasing in significant national chains in Hindi and has opted for an 8-week OTT window, which can benefit the movie in a big way.

It will be interesting to see whether Coolie emerges as the biggest Tamil grosser in Hindi in the post-pandemic times, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's Leo (Hindi).

