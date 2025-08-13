50 Years Of Rajinikanth: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan celebrate Thalaivar

Rajinikanth - The name is enough to turn the cinema into a stadium! The legendary actor, who debuted with Apoorva Raagangal on August 15, 1975, has completed 50 years in cinema. It is a rare feat for an Indian actor. More than working for a continuous five decades, staying relevant and maintaining unreal superstardom is what makes Rajinikanth a brand in himself.

Advertisement

As we are all aware, Rajinikanth's 171st film Coolie is about to hit the screens; it's more than a coincidence that the movie is releasing on the same weekend as his debut film. Several celebrities have sent their heartwarming wishes to the cinema icon.

Kamal Haasan, who is another legendary icon, shared a couple of pictures on Twitter (now X) and tweeted, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee. Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright."

Hrithik Roshan, who is bringing War 2 against Coolie and is set for a box office clash, recalled his formative years and wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

Advertisement

Malayalam legend Mammootty wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always."

Another legend, Mohanlal, who also shared screen with Thalaivar in Jailer, tweeted, "Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead."

Check out all the celeb tweets celebrating 50 years of Rajinism

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan fans to host ‘First Show of India’ for War 2 at 4 AM in Mumbai