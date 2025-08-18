Coolie And War 2 Combined Extended Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR smash Rs 632 crore together in 4 days

Coolie and War 2 were unquestionably the year's two most anticipated movies. Coolie managed to, more or less, meet the desired weekend expectations while War 2 failed to do so. Coolie had a record Kollywood opening weekend of Rs 375 crore worldwide, but War 2 fumbled, collecting around Rs 257 crore. War 2, being a pricier and more wider appealing movie than Coolie, should have been doing more than Coolie, but that has not happened.

Coolie And War 2 Pack A Global Opening Weekend Of Rs 632 Crore; Coolie Contributes 60 Percent

Coolie took a lead of Rs 70 odd crore on the opening day itself, and it extended its lead to around Rs 118 crore the weekend. Coolie is trending slightly better than War 2, and that would mean that Coolie will end up with lifetime collections of around Rs 150 crore more than War 2, in the full run. Coolie targets a final number in the vicinity of Rs 500 crore while War 2 may find it difficult to reach Rs 350 crore. The combined collections of the two movies will fail to hit even Rs 900 crore worldwide and that's not good. There's nothing that affects reputation more than under-delivering, and that's what has happened here.

Coolie And War 2 Pack The 3rd Biggest Global Weekend Of All Time For New Indian Movies

Only 2 times, other than the last weekend where Coolie and War 2 smashed Rs 632 crore between them, did new Indian movies pack a global weekend of over Rs 600 crore. The first time it happened was in 2022 when KGF 2 and Beast, together, managed to smash over Rs 700 crore through their extended opening weekend. KGF 2 propelled the numbers, with contributions of over 70 percent. The second time it happened was when Pushpa 2, singlehandedly raked in around Rs 790 crore over its extended four day weekend.

Coolie Targets To Become One Of Kollywood's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide

Both Coolie and War 2 may not be matching their potential. But that doesn't mean that Coolie is a flop or something. Coolie sets its eyes on the top 5 highest grossing Kollywood movies of all time. The top 5 list, currently includes 2 Rajinikanth movies, 2 Vijay movie and 1 film by Mani Ratnam. By the end of the run, Rajinikanth's film will have pushed out The GOAT from the top 5. He will have 3 films in the top 5 list, with 2.0 continuing to stay right on top. Yes, War 2 will likely end up as a flop, and become a rare film to not recover its budget at a time when non-theatrical revenues ensure that most films turn a profit.

