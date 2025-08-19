Coolie Worldwide Box Office Update: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner storms into the Rs 400 crore global club on day 6

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, will finally be a part of the Rs 400 crore worldwide club, by the end of the day. The movie should have entered the coveted club in its extended weekend itself, but the mixed word of mouth and competition from a big film like War 2 played a spoilsport. The film dropped big on Monday and Tuesday doesn't look much promising either.

Coolie Breaks Into The Rs 400 Crore Worldwide Club In Just 6 Days

But well, Coolie is the second fastest Kollywood movie to enter the coveted club, only behind Leo. It is also one of the only 7 Kollywood movies to cross Rs 400 crore worldwide. The other movies part of the club are are 2.0, Leo, Jailer, PS-1, The GOAT and Vikram.

Coolie Should Have Been An Industry Hit Going By The Crazy Numbers That It Opened To

Coolie broke opening day and opening weekend records for a Kollywood movie at the domestic box office and worldwide box office. The film, based on the start it took, could have well been an industry hit, grossing over Rs 700 crore. However, that doesn't seem like happening now, seeing the regular drops. Coolie heads for a finish in the range of Rs 475 to 500 crore. There won't be any surprise if it ends lower, but we expect the movie to have a sort of a hold at low levels.

Coolie Will Be Among The Top 5 Or Top 6 Highest Grossing Kollywood Movies Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office

Coolie is certainly an opportunity lost. However, that doesn't make it a film that can be clubbed with this year's Kollywood flops like Retro, Vidaamuyarchi and Thug Life. Coolie will most definitely end as the highest grossing Kollywood movie of 2025 at the worldwide box office. This shows the enduring appeal of Rajinikanth, and the massive frenzy that a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial creates. Unlike Lokesh's last couple of movies however, that were industry hits at the Tamil Nadu box office, Coolie won't be one. It will end up doing just as much as what Good Bad Ugly did in the state. Good Bad Ugly did exceptionally well but Rajinikanth's market is of Rs 200 crore in the home state.

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie In Theatres

