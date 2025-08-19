EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day Coolie Coolie

War 2 vs Coolie 5 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's flick nears Rs 400 crore; Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer continues struggle

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore mark today, maintaining a big lead on Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 19, 2025 | 05:05 PM IST | 53K
Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth
War 2 vs Coolie 5 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison (Credits: YRF, Sun Pictures)

The Independence Day weekend releases, War 2 and Coolie, have collectively scored around Rs 650 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Here's a comparison of their day-wise box office collections. 

Coolie set to enter the Rs 400 crore mark, War 2 continues its struggle 

Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie performed better than War 2 at the global box office. The movie remained behind the YRF production only in the North Indian belt. Elsewhere, it maintained a good lead. Globally, Coolie stormed over Rs 391 crore in its 5-day theatrical run against War 2's underwhelming Rs 268.50 crore gross. 

However, both movies witnessed massive drops on the first Monday, indicating a tough run in the coming days. Coolie is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark by the end of the day, while War 2 is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run under Rs 350 crore gross. 

Day-wise Gross Worldwide Box Office Conparison between Coolie and War 2 

Day Coolie War 2 
Thursday Rs 150.50 crore Rs 79 crore
Friday Rs 92.50 crore Rs 79 crore
Saturday Rs 71.50 crore Rs 51 crore 
Sunday Rs 59.50 crore Rs 48 crore
Monday Rs 17 crore Rs 11.50 crore
Total Rs 391 crore Rs 268.50 crore

War 2 and Coolie’s business hit by mixed-bag audience reactions 

Mixed word-of-mouth significantly hampered their business potential. While the Rajinikanth movie is winning the clash with a considerable margin, it will be seen as an underwhelmer, as the film had huge expectations. 

Initially, War 2 and Coolie were seen as two strong contenders to enter the magical four-digit figure globally. Now, both of them are struggling to achieve the Rs 1000 crore mark, even with their combined worldwide business.

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas 

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

