War 2 vs Coolie 5 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's flick nears Rs 400 crore; Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer continues struggle

The Independence Day weekend releases, War 2 and Coolie, have collectively scored around Rs 650 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Here's a comparison of their day-wise box office collections.

Coolie set to enter the Rs 400 crore mark, War 2 continues its struggle

Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie performed better than War 2 at the global box office. The movie remained behind the YRF production only in the North Indian belt. Elsewhere, it maintained a good lead. Globally, Coolie stormed over Rs 391 crore in its 5-day theatrical run against War 2's underwhelming Rs 268.50 crore gross.

However, both movies witnessed massive drops on the first Monday, indicating a tough run in the coming days. Coolie is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark by the end of the day, while War 2 is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run under Rs 350 crore gross.

Day-wise Gross Worldwide Box Office Conparison between Coolie and War 2

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 150.50 crore Rs 79 crore Friday Rs 92.50 crore Rs 79 crore Saturday Rs 71.50 crore Rs 51 crore Sunday Rs 59.50 crore Rs 48 crore Monday Rs 17 crore Rs 11.50 crore Total Rs 391 crore Rs 268.50 crore

War 2 and Coolie’s business hit by mixed-bag audience reactions

Mixed word-of-mouth significantly hampered their business potential. While the Rajinikanth movie is winning the clash with a considerable margin, it will be seen as an underwhelmer, as the film had huge expectations.

Initially, War 2 and Coolie were seen as two strong contenders to enter the magical four-digit figure globally. Now, both of them are struggling to achieve the Rs 1000 crore mark, even with their combined worldwide business.

