Coolie Day 5 Worldwide Box Office: Rajinikanth's movie adds just Rs 17 crore on Monday after glorious weekend; Sits at Rs 391 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, had a record breaking first weekend at the worldwide box office. The movie smashed Rs 374 crore worldwide in just 4 days. While the number is at Rs 374 crore, it could have been over Rs 400 crore if not for the clash with War 2, and if it got a slightly better reception than it got.

Advertisement

Coolie Adds Just Rs 17 Crore Worldwide On Day 5 Worldwide

On Monday, Coolie's collections came tumbling down as the movie grossed a mere Rs 17 crore worldwide, to take the global haul to Rs 391 crore. The first Friday collections of the crime-actioner, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday were around Rs 92.50 crore, so the drop from Friday is substantially big. If compared to the opening day, the collections are nearly 90 percent down. The writing is on the wall. It's clear that the content of Coolie has not found the kind of resonance it was looking for. The movie will just about triple its opening day number, and that's despite the extended weekend that it got.

The Day Wise Global Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Day Worldwide Gross Thursday Rs 150.50 crore Friday Rs 92.50 crore Saturday Rs 71.50 crore Sunday Rs 59.50 crore Monday Rs 17 crore Total Rs 391 crore

Coolie Can't Be Pitted With Kollywood's Biggest Underwhelmers Of 2025

Coolie can't be pitted with this year's big flops like Vidaamuyarchi, Retro and Thug Life, despite its alarming weekday drops. Coolie, even at its worst, is set to be among the top 6 Kollywood grossers, and that says a lot. If the distribution costs and other factors are kept on the side, what Coolie will put up in its final run is going to be seen as very good. The assumed global breakeven is said to be Rs 600 crore. If the film is judged based on the buy prices alone, almost everyone is going to lose money. But that's not how it should be seen, as most of the buy prices are irrational.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 10 Fastest Rs 100 Crore Grossers In Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth's Coolie becomes 3rd quickest Kollywood movie to enter coveted club; Leo and The GOAT top