Decoding The Economics Of Coolie: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie is a profit maker for producers while distributors settle for some losses

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth is in the second week of its run. The film is seeing some good growth over the second weekend but it is not to the level that it could have been, had it got strong word of mouth to begin with. The movie's global total after 9 days, stands at around Rs 425 crore, and by the end of the weekend, it should be Rs 450 crore gross or so.

Coolie Stabilises In Weekend 2; To Touch Rs 450 Crore Gross By End Of Weekend

The movie's expectations were of breaking existing Kollywood records and creating new ones, and in that sense, the movie has underperformed. However, the collections put up by the movie so far are not bad in any sense. It remains on track to be one of the top 5 highest-grossing Kollywood movies of all time, and Rajinikanth has two movies in that list already, with Coolie in contention to be the third.

Coolie Is A Profitable Venture For Sun Pictures, Despite The Massive Budget; Distributors Lose

The film's costs are high due to the high remuneration of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. But the producer has still ended up making good profits from the project. Even with mixed to negative word of mouth, if a producer can book profits, it shows how big the combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh is. Yes, the distributors will have to bear a loss to the tune of Rs 25 crore. But here, the distributors are at fault, to be ready to give an absurd amount of money without having any idea about how the movie will turn up, purely on the basis of the actor-director combination. This is not to say that Coolie had no chance to gross higher, but buyers must be a little cautious. If a movie is turning out to be a losing fare for them, even after grossing little under Rs 500 crore worldwide, the buyers are to be blamed.

Have A Look At The Economics For Coolie

Particulars Amount Cost of Production Rs. 350.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 50.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (A) Rs. 400.00 cr. Theatrical Tamil Nadu (Share) Rs. 60.00 cr. APTS (Rights) Rs. 44.00 cr. Karnataka (Rights) Rs. 22.00 cr. Kerala (Rights) Rs. 13.50 cr. Rest of India (Share) Rs. 13.00 cr. Overseas (Rights) Rs. 80.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital Rs. 130.00 cr. Music Rs. 20.00 cr. Satellite (Valued) Rs. 50.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (B) Rs. 432.50 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (B-A) Rs. 32.50 cr.

Sun Pictures will book a profit of around Rs. 33 crore, while distributors will lose a similar amount, the breakup of which is listed below. Both Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj will walk home with the biggest paycheck of their lives. We have to see if any post-release negotiations are made, where a fraction of the talent fee is used to clear a percentage of the distributor losses.

NOTE:

Expense figures are based on trade reports. Actuals could vary. Share numbers are expected net share after deducting distributor commission and expenses. Distributor P&L

APTS - Rs. 12 crore Approx loss

Karnataka - Rs. 3 crore Approx loss

Kerala - Rs. 4 crore Approx loss

Overseas - Rs. 10-15 crore Approx loss

