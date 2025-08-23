Coolie finally stopped bleeding and found some stability at the start of its second week yesterday. The film grossed Rs. 6 crore approx on its second Friday, a minor increase from the previous day. The running total for the film is now at Rs. 267 crore approx. It will be aiming for Rs. 25 crore plus weekend, which will take it to Rs. 285 crore plus by Sunday.

The Rajinikanth starrer had a fantastic opening last week. However, the mixed reception soon caught up with it, leading to sharp weekday drops as the film went into a free-fall mode. At one stage, there were even doubts about whether it would manage to cross Rs. 300 crore in India. However, now with this Friday, the film is back on track to the triple century mark.

That said, the damage has already been done. The opening had set the film up for a BIG HIT, but the inability to sustain on that has taken away that possibility. It is important to underline that the film is by no means a FLOP . The numbers it has put up are massive, though the expectations were even higher given the track record that Lokesh Kanagaraj has built over the last few years. In that context, the outcome is underwhelming, though it cannot be classified as a flop.

There are some losses at the distribution level, but these are more than offset by the gains at the production level. The film did benefit from the holiday period; without that, it might have been a struggle.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 115.75 cr. APTS Rs. 58.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 34.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 23.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 35.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 267.50 cr.

