Coolie Hindi Box Office Day 9: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's A-rated actioner nets Rs 65 lakh on 2nd Friday, nears Rs 25 crore mark

Coolie: The Powerhouse, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, entered the second weekend with another drop today. The movie needs a massive hike on Saturday and Sunday to sail through a decent theatrical run in Hindi.

Coolie nets Rs 65 lakh on Day 9, nears Rs 25 crore mark

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie opened its box office journey in Hindi with Rs 4.25 crore. It further witnessed a decent run over the weekend and performed better than the pre-release expectations. However, the trend halted on the weekdays as its first Monday was just Rs 1.30 crore. The movie continued to lose its grip, earning in lakhs on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the movie has witnessed another drop on its second Friday. According to the estimates, Coolie: The Powerhouse minted Rs 65 lakh today on its second Friday, bringing the total 9-day cume to Rs 23.65 crore net in Hindi.

Day-wise box office collections of Coolie: The Powerhouse in Hindi

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh Thursday Rs 75 lakh Friday Rs 65 lakh (est.) Total Rs 23.65 crore net in 9 days in Hindi

The Rajinikanth starrer is set to surpass the lifetime earnings of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in Hindi, becoming the biggest Tamil grosser in the North belt in the post-pandemic era. However, it is worth noting that Leo was released only in single screens and not in multiplex chains like Coolie.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

