Dream Girl 2 Opening Day Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana film flirts with Rs 10 crore; Takes a good start

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others had a good opening day in India as the film collected around Rs 9.50- 10 crores nett. These numbers are similar to what Dream Girl did back in 2019 but the circumstances are different and thus these numbers can be considered very good. The film has got middling reviews but for a genuine comedy like Dream Girl 2, it's enough to sustain.

Dream Girl 2 collected around Rs 5.35 crores nett from 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis on day 1. The three chains have contributed around 55 percent of the film's total collections. The film will be witnessing growth over the weekend and the growth percentage will be critical to understand to what level the content has been accepted. If the growth percentage is solid, the opening weekend total can touch Rs 40 crores nett. A realistic target for the film would be to atleast do around Rs 35 crores nett. Dream Girl is facing some competition from Gadar 2 in the mass belts as it is still holding very strong after 2 weeks, on its third Friday. To emerge as the most preferred movie choice for the weekend can be seen very positively. It will have 13 days to do major chunk of its business because Jawan will be taking over the reigns from the 7th of September, 2023.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores Total Rs 9.75 crores

Watch the Dream Girl 2 trailer:

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

