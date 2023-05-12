Fast X Advance Bookings: Vin Diesel's actioner sells 18000 tickets in national chains, 6 days prior to release

Fast X, led by Vin Diesel, is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The 10th installment of the Fast And Furious franchise is keenly anticipated by moviegoers. The last film of the franchise was severely affected because of the post-Covid box office dynamics but there are high expectations pinned on this one since box office is finally coming back to normal. The assets of the film have been well received and they have converted into very good advance sales world over. The first leg of premieres starts in Rome and then it'll happen in other countries in due course.

Fast X Has Sold 18,000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day, 6 Days Prior To Release

Fast X has sold around 18,000 tickets for the opening day in the 3 national chains of India, 6 days prior to its release on the 18th of May, 2023. Out of the 18,000, over 10,000 are from PVR, over 4,000 are from Inox and over 3,000 are from Cinepolis. These are very good numbers to start off with and there will be more clarity closer to the release. The total tickets in the 3 national chains for the 4 day weekend go up to 60,000. Interestingly, the advance bookings for day 2 are higher than day 1, indicating that the film will have solid hold for its first 2 days, regardless of the critical reception.

The First Rs 100 Crore Nett India Grosser For Hollywood Films, Came From The Fast And Furious Franchise

Unlike Marvel films which are generally frontloaded, F&F films tend to hold better. The performance of Fast X will help understand where Hollywood movie business in India truly stands. Most films in the highest grossing Hollywood film list in India are occupied by Marvel films and Fast X is almost sure to break into the top 10 list. The F&F franchise opened the Rs 100 crore nett India club for Hollywood films back in 2015 with Furious 7. The hype of the film was at its peak since it was the F&F film featuring Paul Walker. Not just the films part of the series but also the spinoffs like Hobbs and Shaw have done well in India.

The average ticket prices of Fast X are among the highest ever in India. The premium formats are not holding back in terms of cost. With the way things are looking, Rs 100 crore India nett is the bare minimum that is expected out of the film.

You can pre-book tickets for Fast X now. Fast X releases in India on the 18th of May and in other countries on the 19th of May.

