Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer sells 140000 tickets in top national chains

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others is all set to release in theatres today, that is the 25th of January, 2024. The first show of Fighter has been scheduled as early as 7:30am in India. The Siddharth Anand aerial actioner has sold 140000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day and these numbers are below what was expected from the film, as a result of which it will rely on strong walk-in audience through the day for a respectable first day total.

Fighter Has Registered A Final Gross Advance Of Rs 7.50 Crores For The Opening Day

Fighter should get good walk-in audience towards the evening on the 25th of January as there is a national holiday the next day, the Republic Day holiday. Apart from 1.4 lakh tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis, the Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film has sold around 2900 tickets in MovieMax and 4300 tickets in the Rajhans chain. The gross advances of Fighter for day 1 closed at Rs 7.50 crores. These numbers don't justify the combo of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand, who have been synonymous to be giving excellent/bumper starts, each time they have collaborated in the past.

Fighter's Word Of Mouth Will Be Very Critical To Determine Its Box Office Fate

There is some respite for Fighter supporters in the fact that the day 2 advances of the film are very encouraging. Advance bookings for day 2 of Fighter are on par with day 1 and if the movie gets the word of mouth that it is looking for, it can breach the Rs 35 crore nett mark on the second day, with a high-end figure of Rs 40 crores. It is the momentum on Republic Day that will determine its eventual fate.

Here is how Fighter's advance bookings are, in comparison to Hindi films of 2023:

Movies Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1 Jawan 5.57L Pathaan 5.56L Animal 4.60L Tiger 3 3.08L Adipurush 2.85L Gadar 2 2.74L Dunki 2.3L Fighter 1.4L (approximately) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K OMG 2 72K

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Mini (Deepika Padukone) is another Indian Air Force cadet who has her own battles to fight.

Fighter In Theatres From Today, That Is On 25th January, 2024

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner will play at a theatre near from today, that is the 25th of January, 2024.

Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Both War 2 and Kalki 2898 AD are massive films.

