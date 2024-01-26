Fighter Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner netts reasonable Rs 22 crores

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others finally released in theatres on the 25th of January, 2024. The Siddharth Anand directorial took a reasonable start as it collected around Rs 22 crores on its first day. The top national chains have contributed around Rs 11.50 crores nett of the Rs 22 crores, indicating a ratio of just over 50 percent from the primary chains.

Fighter Takes An Opening Of Around Rs 22 Crores Nett In India

With an opening of around Rs 22 crores, the big growth on day 2 becomes an absolute must for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer. Republic Day should ensure a great boost to the numbers and put it in a better position than what it seems like at the end of the first day. It needs to hit around Rs 35 crores and then follow it up with 2 over Rs 25 crore days to lay the foundation for a nett final total of Rs 200 crores, or more.

Fighter Is Over-Reliant On The Collections That It Registers In India

The collections of Fighter in India are extremely critical since it is seeing a fractured release internationally. North America will be propelling the numbers but the start is not too big, much to do with the flavour of the film which is not attracting the audiences of the subcontinent barring Indians. The aerial actioner is conservatively losing out on business of around 2 million dollars due to a ban in UAE and GCC. The collections that were expected out of Fighter in the worst case scenario internationally, now look to be like the best case scenario.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 22 crores Total Rs 22 crores nett in 1 day

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team.

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the film through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Both War 2 and Kalki 2898 AD are keenly awaited films.

