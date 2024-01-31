Fighter Box Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film steadies after Monday drop; Netts 6.75 crores

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others, after a reasonable weekend, had a significant drop on Monday. Fighter netted just around Rs 7.25 crores nett on first Monday, to take its total collections to around Rs 122 crores. Thankfully, the aerial actioner saw just a slight drop in its collections on first Tuesday, indicating that it has steadied down at low levels.

Fighter Steadies Down On Tuesday After Significant Monday Drop

Fighter netted Rs 6.75 crores on its first Tuesday. It has gotten into its groove and steady holds like the one on Tuesday can prove to be very vital. Fighter's appreciation is concentrated in high-end multiplexes in metros and now it is raking-in majority of its numbers from there too. The metros constitute of more weekend-going audiences and thus one can expect some good growth over the second weekend, provided it remains above Rs 6 crores on Thursday.

Fighter Targets An Extended First Week Box Office Of Over Rs 140 Crores In India

The extended first week of Fighter should affirmatively be over Rs 140 crores nett. With no new competition, the Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer should target a second week of around Rs 30-35 crores. The Rs 200 crore nett figure has been ruled out after the drop on Monday but the hope would be to get as close to Rs 200 crores as possible. Fighter has clearly not matched the expectations pinned on it in India. The numbers internationally are still good with gross takings of over 7.5 million dollars in 6 days. The lifetime total will be above 10 million dollars and closer to 12 million dollars and this is with no release in the Middle East. The Rs 300 crore gross worldwide mark should probably be the last notable milestone for the January 2024 biggie.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.75 crores Total Rs 128.50 crores nett in 6 days

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of his contingent.

Fighter Plays At A Theatre Near You Now

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While Kalki 2898 AD releases in 2024, War 2 will release in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'My assessment of my films has never failed': Hrithik Roshan on his judgement on Box Office