BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter is denied release in ALL Gulf countries except UAE

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fronted Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand is all set to release in theatres on 25th of January, 2024. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover among others. Fighter marks the union of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the very first time on the big screen. The advance bookings for the film so far are decent but it should be getting some good momentum from Friday courtesy Republic Day holiday.

Fighter Fails To Clear Censors In All Gulf Countries Barring UAE

The big breaking news is that Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries barring UAE. Siddharth Anand and team have failed to get their film cleared by the GCC Censors. The censor screening was held on the 10th of January, 2024 and it is on the 23rd that it was officially communicated that Fighter won't be seeing a release in almost all the Gulf countries. The denial of release is quite a setback for the makers.

Fighter Loses Potential Business Due To Denial Of Clearance By GCC Censors

While the exact reason for the same is not known, one can expect it to be because of something that the censors either found very disturbing or objectionable. Most recently, Tiger 3 was banned in Kuwait and Qatar. Fighter may lose out on business of around 500k to 1 million dollars due to the denial of clearance in the Gulf countries by the GCC Censors.

Advertisement

Watch the Fighter Trailer

Day 1 Box Office Expectations Of Fighter

Fighter's advance bookings so far have been reasonable for the first day. It has sold around 70000 tickets for the first day in top national chains at the time this piece goes live. It is targetting a sale of around 1.5-1.75 lakh tickets in national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. At the moment, Fighter's first target will be to get to a number of around Rs 25 crores and then show a big spike on day 2, coinciding with Republic Day. The four day weekend total of Fighter in India should top the Rs 100 crores nett mark.

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero.

Fighter In Theatres On 25th January, 2024

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner will play at a theatre near you from the 25th of January, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh Khan 'loved' trailer; reacts to film being pitted against Pathaan