Final Destination Bloodlines Day 16 India Box Office: Supernatural horror sequel adds Rs 75 lakh ahead of third weekend

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its steady run at the Indian box office. On Day 16, the supernatural horror film added Rs 75 lakh to its collection, bringing its total earnings to Rs 47.75 crore. Despite a drop from its initial weeks, the film remains a popular choice among genre fans and franchise loyalists.

The film opened to a strong response, earning Rs 31.75 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 15.25 crore in Week 2. Day 16’s collection, while modest, signals that the film still has some hold at the box office heading into its third weekend. Here’s a quick highlight of the film’s earnings so far.

India Box Office Collection — Final Destination: Bloodlines

Day/Period Collection (Rs net) Week 1 (extended) Rs 31.75 crore Week 2 Rs 15.25 crore Day 16 Rs 0.75 Lakh Total Rs 47.75 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth entry in the long-running horror franchise and serves as a standalone sequel to Final Destination 5 (2011). The film follows a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who begins experiencing premonitions inherited from her grandmother and sees death coming for her family. She must now race against time to defeat fate.

The film also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. Originally planned for release on HBO Max, the film ultimately received a theatrical rollout following production delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. It was filmed in Vancouver between March and May 2024.

Final Destination: Bloodlines released in US cinemas on May 16 and was met with positive reviews from both critics and fans. Many praised its clever writing, tense atmosphere, and inventive death sequences. The film has since grossed USD 191.7 million globally, becoming both the best-reviewed and highest-grossing entry in the Final Destination franchise to date.

In India, despite competition from several summer releases, the film continues to attract horror fans and may extend its run with stable weekend numbers. All eyes are now on how it performs during weekend 3.

