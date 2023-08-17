Box Office: Gadar 2 records 6 consecutive Rs 30 crore plus days; Surpasses Sultan and Pathaan

Gadar 2: The Kath Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others, and directed by Anil Sharma has been on a rampage at the box office since the last six days. The film recorded a remarkable feat of netting over Rs 30 crores nett on 6 consecutive days, thus surpassing Sultan and Pathaan, the two films that recorded Rs 30 crore nett on 5 consecutive days. Now that the holiday period is over, the film shall not be able to build on the streak but whatever the film has accomplished so far is unprecedented to say the very least. The six day total of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 258 crores nett and week 1 should close at around Rs 280 crores nett, making it the highest first week nett grosser in India for a Hindi film this year after Pathaan.

Gadar 2 Breaks Myths By Emerging One Of The Top Grossers Despite A Clash At The Box Office

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues released alongside a formidable rival like OMG 2. It still is doing business that is simply bonkers. The comparison of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 is similar to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan in 2001. LIke Gadar in 2001 did around thrice as much as its rival, Gadar 2 in 2023 seems to be doing the same. It already has become the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023 and the trend forward may help us know whether it can emerge as the top grosser of 2023 in India or not. One thing that is certain is that the film will have sold the highest number of tickets this year by the end of its run as the average ticket prices are lower than the film that it is competing with.

Gadar 2 Does Well Internationally Given The Nature Of The Film

Gadar 2 has done around 4 million dollars worth of business internationally and the trend over the weekdays has been pretty solid. It may crack the 8 million dollar mark in its full run, making it the third highest Indian film grosser of 2023 so far internationally after Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

