Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay, Kareena’s film continues to mint moolah at the ticket window
Having kicked off 2020 in style, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is slowly and steadily moving towards the 200 Crore club. Good Newwz box office collection has continued to be on the rise. During the first week itself, Good Newwz had earned Rs 134.25 Crore and in the second week, Akshay and Kareena starrer is continuing to keep its strong hold at the ticket window. The box office collection report of Day 12 is finally out and Good Newwz has managed to mint Rs 167.94 Crore in total.
As per Box Office India, Akshay and Kareena starrer managed to rake in over Rs 167.94 Crore in total in just 12 days and is still going strong. Though the end of the New Year and Christmas vacays has affected the collections, but from Day 11’s collections of Rs 163 Crore, the collections on Tuesday were Rs 4.50 Crores. Though it is a slight dip from first Tuesday’s collections which were Rs 15.5 Crores as Box Office India, still Akshay and Kareena’s film has maintained a good hold.
ALSO READ: Good Newwz Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit & Kiara end the year with a rib tickling comedy
Here’s the day wise box office collection of Good Newwz' below:
Day 1, Friday: Rs 17.5 crore
Day 2, Saturday: Rs 21.5 crore
Day 3, Sunday: Rs 26 crore
Day 4, Monday: Rs 13 crore
Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15.5 crore
Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 22.25 crore
Day 7, Thursday: Rs 10.25 crore
Day 8, Friday: Rs 8.25 crore
Day 9, Saturday: Rs 11.50 crore
Day 10, Sunday: Rs 14 Crore
Day 11, Monday: Rs 5 Crore
Day 12, Tuesday: Rs 4.50 Crore
Total Good Newwz Box Office Collection - Rs 167.94 crore
Raj Mehta’s Bollywood directorial debut has managed to add another feather to the cap of Akshay Kumar who has had back to back hits in 2019 with Good Newwz being the last one 2019. In the second week, the box office collection is expected to be around rs 50 to 51 Crore as per Box Office India report. This Friday, Good Newwz might face competition from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It will be interesting to see how much Good Newwz mints after new releases.
ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019
ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019
Add new comment