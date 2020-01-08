Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay, Kareena’s film continues to mint moolah at the ticket window

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz released on December 27, 2019. The film is into its second week and is continuing to make moolah at ticket windows. Here’s how much it collected at the box office on Day 12.

Having kicked off 2020 in style, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is slowly and steadily moving towards the 200 Crore club. Good Newwz box office collection has continued to be on the rise. During the first week itself, Good Newwz had earned Rs 134.25 Crore and in the second week, Akshay and Kareena starrer is continuing to keep its strong hold at the ticket window. The box office collection report of Day 12 is finally out and Good Newwz has managed to mint Rs 167.94 Crore in total.

As per Box Office India, Akshay and Kareena starrer managed to rake in over Rs 167.94 Crore in total in just 12 days and is still going strong. Though the end of the New Year and Christmas vacays has affected the collections, but from Day 11’s collections of Rs 163 Crore, the collections on Tuesday were Rs 4.50 Crores. Though it is a slight dip from first Tuesday’s collections which were Rs 15.5 Crores as Box Office India, still Akshay and Kareena’s film has maintained a good hold.

Here’s the day wise box office collection of Good Newwz' below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 17.5 crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 21.5 crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 26 crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 13 crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15.5 crore

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 22.25 crore

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 8, Friday: Rs 8.25 crore

Day 9, Saturday: Rs 11.50 crore

Day 10, Sunday: Rs 14 Crore

Day 11, Monday: Rs 5 Crore

Day 12, Tuesday: Rs 4.50 Crore

Total Good Newwz Box Office Collection - Rs 167.94 crore

Raj Mehta’s Bollywood directorial debut has managed to add another feather to the cap of who has had back to back hits in 2019 with Good Newwz being the last one 2019. In the second week, the box office collection is expected to be around rs 50 to 51 Crore as per Box Office India report. This Friday, Good Newwz might face competition from ’s Chhapaak and ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It will be interesting to see how much Good Newwz mints after new releases.

