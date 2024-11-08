7 Highest Grossing Mission Impossible Movies Worldwide: Fallout tops

Mission: Impossible is undoubtedly one of the most popular franchises in the world. Be it box office collections or critical acclaim, these movies stand tall and upfront. The spy action franchise is majorly produced by Tom Cruise who also plays the leading man, Ethan Hunt. The film series has a total of 7 instalments to date, while the 8th instalment is currently in development. Here's taking a look at the highest-grossing Mission Impossible movies of all time.

7 Highest-Grossing Mission: Impossible Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Mission: Impossible- Fallout

Released in 2018, Mission: Impossible—Fallout is the top grossing installment of the popular franchise. The spy action film served as the sequel to Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie raked over USD 786 million at the global box office against an estimated budget of USD 180 million. It emerged as the highest-grossing Mission Impossible movie ever.

The movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Tom Cruise in the leading role along with Henry Cavil, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, and others.

2. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Helmed by Brad Bird, Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Mission Impossible movies of all time. It collected around USD 694.7 million at the global box office and emerged as a big money spinner during its release year.

The movie marked the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt along with Jeremy Runner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Anil Kapoor, and others.

It received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised Tom Cruise's performance, Bird's direction, and the crazy action sequences.

3. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Served as the fifth installment in the franchise, Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation was released in 2015. It was directed by Christopher McQuarrie who later helmed Fallout too. The movie opened to widespread critical acclaim for performances, direction, and action choreography.

It grossed over USD 688 million against an estimated budget of USD 150 million, emerging as one of the biggest money spinners at the global box office.

Currently, it rests at the third spot among the highest-grossing Mission: Impossible movies of all time.

4. Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One is the latest entry in this list. Released in 2023, the 7th instalment of the popular spy action franchise grossed over USD 566 million worldwide. Though it emerged as a commercial success on paper, it is considered an underwhelming performance since the movie couldn't live up to the high expectations of the trade and stakeholders.

This was also the most expensive installment of the whole franchise, with an estimated budget of around USD 291 million. Currently, it is the fourth highest-grossing Mission Impossible movie at the worldwide box office.

Nevertheless, a sequel titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2 is currently in development and slated for a release in 2025.

5. Mission: Impossible II

The second instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise was released in 2000. Directed by John Woo, the action spy film smashed over USD 549 million at the worldwide box office against an estimated production cost of USD 125 million.

Though critics gave it mixed reviews, it emerged as a global theatrical blockbuster. The movie remained the highest-grossing installment of the franchise until the release of Ghost Protocol in 2011.

As of today, it stands at the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Mission Impossible movies worldwide.

6. Mission: Impossible

The first installment that marked the beginning of this immensely loved spy action franchise was released in 1996. Mounted on a production cost of USD 80 million, it stormed the box office with its global rampage and collected over USD 457 million.

Its huge success laid the foundation for one of the world's most loved action franchises. The movie was directed by Brian De Palma, and Tom Cruise played the leading role of Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt.

Currently, it rests at the sixth spot among the highest-grossing Mission Impossible movies of all time.

7. Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III took the last spot among the franchise's top-grossing movies. The third installment, released in 2006, was directed by JJ Abrams. In addition to Cruise, it also featured Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Billy Crudup, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and others.

The movie collected around USD 399 million at the global box office against an estimated budget of USD 186 million. Though it received positive reviews from critics, it couldn't surpass the lifetime gross collections of the previous two installments.

Following is the list of highest-grossing Mission Impossible movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Mission: Impossible- Fallout USD 786 million 2 Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol USD 694.7 million 3 Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation USD 688 million 4 Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One USD 566 million 5 Mission: Impossible II USD 549 million 6 Mission: Impossible USD 457 million 7 Mission: Impossible III USD 399 million

The eighth installment will serve as the sequel to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and is slated to hit the screens in May 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

