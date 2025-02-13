Highest Openings in Historical War Genre: Chhaava set to top Kesari, Padmaavat, and Tanhaji, to secure Number 1 position

Hindi cinema has been experimenting with historical war genre over the years. Kesari, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Samrat Prithviraj are some of the movies that have been a part of it. Now, Bollywood is all set to welcome Chhaava, tomorrow. Before its massive entry, let's take a lookback to the highest openers of historical war genre and analyze the position of the upcoming movie in the list.

Chhaava To Open Bigger Than Kesari, Padmaavat, And More; To Clinch First Spot

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is expected to cross Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. It is all set to emerge as the biggest opener of 2025. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, it will secure the top spot as the highest opener in the historical war genre, surpassing Kesari, Padmaavat, and others.

Kesari, helmed by Anurag Singh, collected Rs 20.50 crore on the first day of its release. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the 2019 war film explored the Battle of Saragarhi that was held between 21 Sikh soldiers from the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in 1897. After the release of Chhaava, it'll settle for the second spot.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat will become the third biggest opener in historical war genre, after the release of Chhaava. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the 2018 magnum opus opened to Rs 18.25 crore back then.

With Rs 13 crore business on Day 1, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is currently on the third position, will take the fourth position in the coveted list. Led by Ajay Devgn, the epic historical film featured him as Tanaji Malusare, the Maratha warrior. The 2020 movie also starred Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Bajirao Mastani, which was released in 2015, will now be the fifth biggest opener. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, the historical tragedy movie opened to Rs 12.25 crore back when it released.

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Samrat Prithviraj will secure the sixth spot in the list of biggest openings for a movie in the historical war genre. The 2022 film earned Rs 10.50 crore on the first day. Akshay Kumar played the titular role, Samrat Prithivraj Chauhan. Debutante Manushi Chhillar was cast as his on-screen wife, Sanyogita.

Opening Day Collections Of These Movies Are Mentioned Below:

Movies Openings Based On India Net Collections Chhaava Rs 22 crore+ expected Kesari Rs 20.50 crore Padmaavat Rs 18.25 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 13 crore Bajirao Mastani Rs 12.25 crore Samrat Prithviraj Rs 10.50 crore

