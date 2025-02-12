Box Office: Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi's theatrical re-release failure proves how important TIMING is

February has joined the trend of re-releasing old films. Currently, there are three Hindi movies which have been performing their second innings at the box office. While Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is going strong, Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi's failures in their respective theatrical comebacks have proved how important the timing is.

Padmaavat And Bareilly Ki Barfi Fail To Read The Room With Their Re-releases

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat, which made its theatrical return on February 6, 2025, couldn't attract the audiences to theaters this time. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the magnum opus maintained subdued interest among the cinegoers in its re-release.

Meanwhile, Bareilly Ki Barfi also tried its luck in the trend of re-releasing old movies. Headlined by Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, the 2017 romantic comedy drama couldn't manage to receive respectable footfalls either. In fact, the second inning of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's helmer was poorer than Padmaavat's.

No Social Media Promotions Helped Padmaavat And Bareilly Ki Barfi This Time

Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi re-releases were aggressively promoted on social media by their respective production houses, Bhansali Productions and Junglee Pictures. Kriti Sanon, who played the lead in the 2017 movie, also went ahead to cheer for her 'sweetest film' on her Instagram handle. Despite the promotions, the audiences haven't turned up for these movies.

Sanam Teri Kasam was also heavily promoted by the makers and the lead actor Harshvardhan Rane. However, unlike Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi, things turned out to be in its favor this time.

This is to note that Padmaavat emerged as a blockbuster during its original release. Bareilly Ki Barfi was an average grosser back then. But their second innings haven't been fruitful for them.

The underwhelming performances of both the movies say a lot about the wrong timing. Makers must learn to read the room when there is already a flooded marketplace at the box office including a re-release which is having its blockbuster re-run.

Padmaavat And Bareilly Ki Barfi In Theaters

Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi are running in theaters again near you.