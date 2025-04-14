Jaat Advance Box Office Day 6: Sunny Deol's movie to witness decent bookings on first Tuesday after semi-holiday

Jaat Advance Box Office Day 6: Jaat has witnessed a decent run so far. The film stars Sunny Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh, aka Jaat, who fights a battle with Randeep Hooda's antagonist character, Ranatunga. Released on April 10, 2025, the action thriller has witnessed a decent trend in advance bookings for the sixth day at the box office.

Jaat is co-produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios. Per pre-sales trends, the action thriller is expected to witness decent advance bookings for the sixth day. The holiday period for Sunny Deol starrer is now over in the first week, and it will receive a boost on the Good Friday weekend.

Jaat has earned Rs 47 crore in the last five days of its theatrical run. It will cross the Rs 50 crore mark on the sixth day.

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, Jaat ran on an average note in the first two days at the box office. It then witnessed a significant growth in the opening weekend, mainly on Sunday. Despite the semi-holiday of the Ambedkar Jayanti, on the first Monday, Sunny Deol's movie couldn't keep the momentum as it was on Day 4.

Jaat emerged in the second spot on the list of Sunny Deol's top 5 openers. Mythri Movie Makers' production is only behind Deol's all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which is proudly in the first position.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, and more. The action thriller will now compete with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's movie, Kesari Chapter 2, starting on April 18.

Can Jaat survive this upcoming release in its second weekend?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

