Jaat 10 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer grosses Rs 87 crore by the end of 2nd Saturday

Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni and starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Singh and others has now spent 10 days at the box office. Released on 10th April, 2025, the actioner took a reasonable Rs 9 crore net start, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. After observing a slight drop on first Friday, it has performed steadily domestically. While the 2nd Friday and 2nd Saturday should have been better, it is a respectable result against a rave reviewed Kesari 2.

Advertisement

After 10 days, the total cume of Jaat stands at Rs 66.60 crore (Rs 80 crore gross). By the end of Sunday, the Sunny Deol movie should comfortably cross Rs 70 crore net. As far as the 10 day overseas collections go, Jaat has underperformed and only managed to gross Rs 7 crore so far. It will end its run grossing under Rs 10 crore internationally. For the prices the movie was sold at, it should have targeted close to Rs 20 crore in its full run, if not more.

The 10 day cume of Jaat at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 87 crore. The Rs 100 crore worldwide mark should be breached, most likely in the weekdays of the 2nd week. With no major competition in week 3, Sunny Deol's movie should continue to rake in the box office moolah. If all goes well, the global lifetime cume should flirt with the Rs 125 crore gross mark.

Watch the Jaat Trailer

Advertisement

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's comeback after Gadar 2, which was a historic grosser, much like the first one. Jaat may end up doing a fifth of Gadar 2 but it is not fair to compare both movies. While Gadar 2 is the sequel of a cult all time blockbuster like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jaat is a standalone masala-entertainer with all the flavours of a South Indian masala movie.

After Jaat, Sunny Deol's next theatrical release will most likely be Lahore 1947. His other upcoming movies include Soorya, Safar, Border 2, Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2. Jaat 2 has also been announced recently but based on what the director says, it will take some time since the script is not locked.

Have you watched Jaat? If yes, what are your thoughts on the movie?

ALSO READ: Who is Regena Cassandrra? Meet South actress seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat and Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2