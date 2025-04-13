WATCH: Salman Khan’s special gesture for his little fan wins internet; fans say ‘Bhaijaan for all reasons’

Salman Khan not only enjoys the massive stardom but is also known for his kind heart towards his fans, especially kids. Yet again, the Sikandar star won over the internet during his latest spotting with his special gesture towards a little kid, with many lauding his humility.

On April 13, Salman Khan made a splash with an entry at an event. A video that is now ruling the internet features a little fan of the superstar running towards him for a cherished memory– in the form of a photo. In response to this, Khan also paused for a quick moment and adorably rested his hand on the kiddo’s shoulder.

Advertisement

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was surrounded by a huge entourage and his bodyguard Shera. Soon after the video debuted on the internet, it won over the fans who couldn’t stop dropping love-filled comments in the comments section.

Salman Khan poses with little fan

Reacting to the videos, several fans dropped multiple red heart emojis while one fan wrote, "BHAIJAN FOR ALL REASONS," another fan stated, "itna lucky h bacha" and another fan called Khan, "Men with 0 haters." In addition to this, a user noted, "Always cute baby lover" and another hailed Khan’s gesture, stating, "The most beautiful thing about salman he has a big heart" and one wrote, "Bhai jaan bhai jaan ka dil."

During the latest appearance, Khan looked suave in a black tuxedo worn over a matching shirt and matching shoes.

In other news, Khan recently attended an event in Delhi, and an inside video from the event has also been making waves online. He was seen interacting with the guests and enjoying the function that seemed to be a birthday party.

Advertisement

Salman Khan’s video from inside the party

On the professional front, Salman Khan was recently seen in AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead with Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi among others in the pivotal roles.

According to Pinkvilla’s box office trade analysis, the film released on Eid was expected to end up as one of the biggest grossers, but is currently near the end of its theatrical run, right below the Rs 100 crore mark.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan joined by GF Saba Azad drops PICS from his meeting with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; fans say ‘Krrish 4 loading’