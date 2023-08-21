Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth film rock steady in Second weekend, Tops 500cr Worldwide

Jailer had a fantastic second weekend at the Indian box office grossing Rs. 60.50 crores approx, dropping just 45 per cent from Friday-Sunday last week. This brings the film’s total box office collections in India to Rs. 325.50 crores. The Rajinikanth starrer has grossed another USD 22 million (Rs. 182 crores) overseas, crossing the Rs. 500 crores milestone worldwide. The film is now the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time overtaking Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 265 crores

2nd Friday: Rs. 14 crores

2nd Saturday: Rs. 21 crores

2nd Sunday: Rs. 25.50 crores

Total: Rs. 325.50 crores

Jailer collected Rs. 27 crores approx in the second weekend in Tamil Nadu for Rs. 149 crores total as of Sunday. It is now the third highest-grossing film in the state just behind PS1 and Vikram. It will be crossing the latter to take the second spot in the coming days, with the final landing point of the film expected to be around Rs. 190 crores. There was a good chance of hitting the Rs. 200 crores, but the film needed a second weekend over Rs. 30 crores in order to stay on track to double century.

In Telugu states, the film has grossed a massive Rs. 68 crores, earning Rs. 35 crores plus share, second best for Kollywood behind 2.0 (Rs. 92 crores). The film is the biggest film from Kollywood in Karnataka and Kerala, also becoming the first to cross Rs. 50 crores in the former. The Kannada version of the film is doing very well, with the second Sunday being the highest day of the run so far. Similarly, the Hindi version saw the second weekend almost doubling from the first, though collections are at low levels.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 149 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 68 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 52.25 crores

Kerala: Rs. 45.75 crores

North India: Rs. 10.50 crores

Total: Rs. 325.50 crores

