Highest grossing Kollywood films worldwide: Superstar Rajinikanth Jailer Third, nearing 450 crores in 9 days

Jailer has emerged third highest-grossing film in the history of Kollywood, overtaking Vikram yesterday. The Rajinikanth starrer has grossed Rs. 284 crores in India and Rs. 164 crores (USD 19.80 million) internationally, for a worldwide gross box office collection of Rs. 448 crores. The film’s stay at the third position will be temporary as it is expected to cross the Rs. 500 crores mark on Sunday and ascend to the second position.

Jailer will likely go over Rs. 600 crores globally in the end, though that will remain second to 2.0 which is the highest-grossing Kollywood film to date, thanks to a big contribution from the Hindi dubbed version. However, Jailer will take the crown for the biggest Tamil language film ever, that record currently held by Ponniyin Selvan 1.

The top ten highest-grossing Kollywood films worldwide are as follows:

2.0: Rs. 665 crores Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1: Rs. 496 crores Jailer: Rs. 448 crores (9 days) Vikram: Rs. 430 crores Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2: Rs. 346 crores Varisu: Rs. 304 crores Bigil: Rs. 299 crores Endhiran: Rs. 288 crores Kabali: Rs. 287 crores Sarkar: Rs. 258 crores

Breaking down the film’s performance, it has earned Rs. 131 crores in Tamil Nadu as of Friday and will be crossing the Rs. 150 crores mark on Sunday. In doing so it will become the third highest-grossing film in the state. Here also the film is expected to reach the second position eventually over Vikram though overtaking PS1's Rs. 222 crores seems tough. That said, the film can still go on to cross Rs. 200 crores mark in the state.

The film has performed even better outside Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, it is already the highest-grossing Tamil film ever in just nine days since its release. It will be taking the top spot in Karnataka by Sunday. It may as well claim the same in Telugu states, but that will be subject to how it performs in the third and fourth weeks.

Overseas, the film is the third-biggest Tamil film ever and is headed to be the biggest before the end of the second week. The film may go on to set a new benchmark for Tamil films internationally by grossing USD 25 million.

