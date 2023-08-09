Jailer box office preview: Rajinikanth film has best presales for Tamil films in 2023, Eyes 40cr first day

We are heading for a big weekend at the Indian box office, extending all the way to Independence Day on Tuesday. Starting things off will be Rajinikanth with his Nelson directed Jailer, releasing tomorrow nationwide. The film will be released in original Tamil and dubbed Telugu and Hindi versions, but it will be the Tamil and Telugu versions that will be taking centre stage. For the big films down South, the first day mostly reflects what pre-sales amount to, as most of the big cinemas hit capacity in pre-sales itself and there is limited movement during the day with walkups. The good news is that Jailer is scoring well in those.

In Tamil Nadu, the film at the time of writing has raked in Rs. 30 crores approx in pre-sales for the weekend, with Rs. 13 crores approx of that for the opening day. These are the highest pre-sales for Tamil films this year, beating Pongal releases Varisu and Thunivu. In the last two years, the film is the third biggest pre-seller only behind Beast and Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1. Impressively, in major urban centres like Chennai and Coimbatore, which are Rajinikanth’s strong zones, Jailer is outperforming PS-1, However, in the smaller centres, it is a bit weaker, lagging behind PS-1, Thunivu, Varisu and possibly Vikram.

The film will be missing early morning shows as no shows are allowed to play before 9 AM. Normally the big star films start screening as early as 4 AM in the morning and these shows usually have very high ticket prices, which contributes a large chunk of first-day collections. Normally with the sort of sales this film is having in regular shows, a Rs. 23-25 crores opening day would have been expected but now it will be a bit short, mostly in Rs. 20 crores range.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has clocked more than Rs. 5.50 crores in pre-sales for the first day. The final number here will go over Rs. 7 crores, which will be amongst the highest ever for Tamil films. Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have also recorded very good sales and depending on word of mouth they can post a strong first-day number.

In totality, the first-day collections in India are expected to be around Rs. 40 crores. The film's overseas pre-sales are also robust, with the first day expected to be around USD 4 million. This will add up to Rs. 75 crores worldwide first day, with a good shot at Rs. 80 crores if there is any overperformance someplace.

Beyond the opening statistics, the film's ultimate success hinges on its reception by the audience. Other than Petta and 2.0, Rajinikanth films haven’t been received well over the last decade and a truly big box office winner is amiss since Enthiran in 2010. Even with 2.0, the general box office vibe was underwhelming, even though it is the biggest Kollywood film to date thanks to the contribution of the Hindi version in North India. Encouragingly, the insider talk is positive but it's the ticket paying audience verdict that holds the most significance. If audience reception aligns favourably with the initial momentum, Jailer has the potential to emerge as a big money spinner that the industry desperately needs and in doing so break some records.

Jailer is a Tamil black-comedy action film written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead, along with Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

