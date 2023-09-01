Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan film wrecks havoc; Sells 1.24 lakh tickets in 3 national chains already

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is set to release in theatres in less than a week from now. The film is making news for all the right reasons. The advance bookings for the film opened today, that is on the 1st of September and in just a few hours, the film has started creating new records. As at 9pm IST on 1st September, the film has sold 1.24 lakh tickets in top national chains and mind you, this is just for the first day of the film.

Jawan Wrecks Havoc On Its First Day Of Advance Bookings As It Sells 1.24 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains

Jawan has sold 1.24 lakh tickets in top national chains. PVRInox is leading with a combined ticket sale of around 103000 tickets and Cinepolis has sold around 21000 tickets. Other national chains, non-national chains and single screens are also on fast-filling mode right from day 1. The first day advances indicate that Pathaan's record will be broken by Jawan and what needs to be seen is by what margin is it going to break. Pathaan was the comeback film of Shah Rukh Khan but Jawan is that film of his which is coming after him reclaiming his throne. At this point, no one can really guess where Jawan's first day will land as the film is becoming bigger by the hour. The worldwide expectations for Jawan were initially pegged to be in the range of Rs 110 crores gross for the first day but that is now a foregone conclusion and it is now to be seen how high the film can go from here.

Watch the Jawan Prevue

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Miracles do happen': Jawan director Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan after trailer got showcased on Burj Khalifa