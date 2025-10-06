Kantara: Chapter 1 is showcasing an insane hold in Karnataka on Monday. The film has already cleared the Rs. 10 crore mark and is headed for Rs. 13 crore plus day. There is a holiday tomorrow, which is probably helping the hold here a bit, but it is still a working day and for such collections to come on a working day is… insane.

For perspective, Baahubali 2 has held the record for the biggest Monday in the state for eight years with Rs. 11.50 crore, which was on Labour Day holiday. The next best is Rs. 8.75 crore of KGF 2. Kantara is going to beat both of them by leaps and bounds. A great Monday hold was always on cards as the film already had phenomenal advances for the day. However, the walk-up business in itself is tremendous; it would not be far off from the final Monday number of KGF 2.

The five-day collections in the state will be nearing Rs. 90 crore. It will be hitting Rs. 100 crore tomorrow, at a record six-day pace. The question is no longer if it will set a new all-time record for lifetime numbers, but how high it will go. Can it push past the Rs. 200 crore milestone in the state? All eyes are now on where the film lands on Wednesday, which will give clarity on the eventual final number for the film.

The film is also holding well in other areas. Outside Karnataka, the hold is best in Kerala. At mid-day, Rs. 30 crore plus Monday nationally is a lock; could very well touch Rs. 35 crore by the end of the day.

