Stray Kids’ Bang Chan praises BTS’ Jungkook’s dancing prowess: ‘Why is he this good?’

Bang Chan is an honest K-pop idol, and he has repeatedly taken the time to praise other celebrities whenever he feels the need to, without holding back. Once again, the Stray Kids member has shown how big his heart is by praising a fellow K-pop star. During a livestream commemorating his birthday, the Australian singer took to appreciating BTS member Jungkook’s currently viral dance challenge for BIGHIT MUSIC junior team CORTIS’ song FaSHioN. He added how he wished to get better himself by observing his own friend’s growth.

Bang Chan admires Jungkook’s hilarious FaSHioN cover

During his birthday celebration livestream, Bang Chan spoke about his recent concerns, revealing that his dance skills worry him a little. He shared how others might find it funny that the Stray Kids leader, who can pull off such difficult choreography, is thinking about this. “I’m concerned about my own dance. About what I can do to dance better.”

Speaking about his fondness for the BTS maknae, he added how he really respects the dance skills. “Recently, I saw Jungkook sunbaenim's (senior) challenge, and it could be because of that. He’s an amazing dancer, you know? He's the same age as me, so I wonder, ‘Why is he this good at dancing?’ It makes me think I need to work harder. But since sunbaenim’s an all-rounder and good at everything, as a friend, I really respect him! Really." He had previously spoken about the same via a Bubble personal message to his fans.

Jungkook’s FaSHioN dance cover, which was more of a parody of the original, dropped on his TikTok account and earned over 30 million views within a day. It ensued a dance challenge on the platform and had the original singers, CORTIS, bow down in gratitude.

Same-aged friends, Bang Chan is rumored to be in the same 97-liner friends group also comprising SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The 8, and DK, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, NCT’s Jaehyun, and of course BTS’ Jungkook.

