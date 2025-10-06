Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has emerged as the highest grossing film of all time in Kerala. The Kalyani Priyadarshan led superhero film grossed Rs. 1.80 crore in its sixth weekend, taking its total gross to Rs. 119 crore approx. With that, it overtook Thudarum, which took the record earlier this year.

Lokah was already the highest grossing Malayalam film in both India and Worldwide, now hitting the trifecta of record grosser in key territories. Since then, it has consolidated its lead with Rs. 178.50 crore in India and nearly Rs. 298 crore worldwide. The film is on course to become the first Malayalam film ever to gross Rs. 300 crore.

Coming back to Kerala, one factor that helped Lokah take the record is the longer theatrical window. The shorter digital release window does hurt the business by eroding the potential theatrical audience base, but in Kerala, it also has an instant impact as films are discontinued from several screens as soon as they release digitally. Thudarum maintained a lead over Lokah for much of its run, but its early digital debut after the fifth week effectively ended its box office run. Lokah used that extra week to claim the all-time record.

The Highest Grossing Films in Kerala are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra 2025 Rs. 119.00 cr. 2 Thudarum 2025 Rs. 119.00 cr. 3 2018 2023 Rs. 89.50 cr. 4 L2: Empuraan 2025 Rs. 86.25 cr. 5 Aadujeevitham 2024 Rs. 79.00 cr. 6 Pulimurugan 2016 Rs. 78.50 cr. 7 Aavesham 2024 Rs. 76.00 cr. 8 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 73.00 cr. 9 Manjummel Boys 2024 Rs. 72.00 cr. 10 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 66.00 cr.

