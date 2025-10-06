3 Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week: Controll, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to Saira Khan Case

As the week progresses, excitement is building for the cinephiles! This Friday is packed, with three new Bollywood films competing for your attention. If you're hoping to catch a movie with your family this weekend, you've come to the right place. Scroll down for a breakdown of the choices to make your decision easier.

1. Controll

Cast: Thakur Anoop Singh, Priya Anand, Rohit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Palak Jaiswal, Karan Singh Chhabra, Rudrashish Majumder

Director: Safdar Abbas

Language: Hindi

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release Date: October 10, 2025

This movie revolves around the story of Abhimanyu Shastri, who is a brilliant cadet from the Indian Military Academy. His life takes a tumultuous turn when his friend, who is also going to be his brother-in-law, commits suicide. Abhimanyu is disturbed by this and sets out to uncover what drove Dev to take that step. This is when he comes across a scam organised by a cybercrime network. Determined to bring justice, Abhimanyu vows to expose this criminal network. The narrative builds around intrigue, technology-based threats (digital fraud, data theft), moral & emotional stakes, and how someone like Abhimanyu tries to reclaim control for himself and others.

2. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania

Director: Anshuman Jha

Language: Hindi

Genre: Thriller, Dark Comedy

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a black comedy thriller directed by Anshuman Jha, and it revolves around four desis who come together for an unplanned dinner. The simple dinner takes a U-turn when one of them arrives with a corpse hidden in his car trunk. What starts off sounding like a joke slowly unravels into a night that changes all of their lives.

3. Saira Khan Case

Cast: Rajniesh Duggall, Poonam Dubey, Araddhana Sharma, Karan Razdan, Rajeev Verma, Manmohan Tiwari

Director: Swati Chauhan, Karan Razdan

Language: Hindi

Genre: Drama, Legal

Release Date: October 10, 2025

This courtroom drama is inspired by a 2014 real judgment by Swati Chauhan, former Principal Judge, who is now co-directing and writing the film with Karan Razdan. The story revolves around a Muslim woman who is divorced and separated from her children. Meanwhile, her husband currently maintains four marriages. The film explores the tension between religious personal law and India’s secular legal framework. That includes child custody, the rights of the divorced woman, and how the legal system treats multiple marriages.

