Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Meet 20 contestants who joined Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show’s latest edition

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 recently began airing after a grand launch on October 5, 2025. With Vijay Sethupathi returning as host for his second consecutive season, the contestants include a mix of actors, influencers, content creators, and more.

As a new edition of Bigg Boss Tamil heats up with drama and intensity, here’s the official list of contestants who have joined the reality TV show.

Meet 20 contestants who have joined Bigg Boss Tamil 9

1. Aurora Sinclair: Aurora Sinclair is an actress, model, and content creator. She is widely known for her influence on Instagram and has also featured in short films and music videos.

2. Tushaar: Tushaar is a social media influencer known for his bold fashion choices and South Korean-inspired lifestyle.

3. Kani Thiru: Kani Thiru is an actress and the winner of Cooku with Comali Season 2. She is the daughter of director Agathiyan and has acted in films such as Parachute and Valli Mayil.

4. Diwakar: Diwakar, popularly known as Watermelon Star is a social media content creator who rose to fame after his viral video re-enacting a scene from Suriya’s Ghajini. He is widely known for his quirky antics.

5. FJ Adisayam: Adisayam is a popular rapper and beat boxer. The singer had recently made an impact on the audience after appearing in the Kathir-starrer web series Suzhal: The Vortex.

6. Pravin Gandhi: Pravin Gandhi is an actor and filmmaker who has made several iconic films like Jodi, Star, and Ratchagan, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sushmita Sen. He is also known for his outspoken and controversial remarks in public.

7. VJ Parvathy: Parvathy, aka Paaru, is a television presenter who gained immense popularity through her lively on-screen presence.

8. Sabari Nandhan: Sabari Nandhan is a popular soap opera actor, mostly known for his performance in the show Ponni, where he played the character named Shakthi.

9. Apsara CJ: Apsara CJ is a transgender model who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She is best known for her stylish ramp walks and fashion shows.

10. RJ Kemy: Vyishali Kemkar, aka Kemy is a TV personality who recently acquired popularity after becoming a fan favourite on Cooku with Comali.

11. Gana Vinoth: Gana Vinoth is a folk-style singer from Tamil cinema known for his unique singing skills. He has also worked as a lyricist in a few movies too.

12. Aadhirai: Aadhirai is a Tamil actress who began her career with minor and supporting roles. She later went on to establish herself in television and cinema, even acting alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil, directed by Atlee.

13. Ramya Joo: Ramya Joo is a social media influencer who uses her knowledge of traditional folklore dances as content.

14. Praveen Rajdev: Praveen Rajdev is an actor known widely for his Tamil soap operas. His memorable performances include shows like Kizhakku Vaasal and Eeramana Rojave.

15. Viyana: Viyana is a model and an aspiring actress who is a popular personality in social media.

16. Nandhini: Nandhini is a social media content creator known for her fitness and motivational videos.

17. Subiksha: Subiksha is a fisherwoman who is widely known for her online content exploring her lifestyle.

18. Kalaiyarasan: Kalaiyarasan is an actor and social media influencer, popularly referred to as Aghori Kalaiyarasan. He is known for his controversial and bold comments.

19. Vikkals Vikram: Vikram is a stand-up comedian and content creator who is popular for his jokes. He has also appeared in projects like Vera Maari Office and Let's Get Married.

20. Kamarudin: Kamarudin is a TV personality who hosted the show Mahanadhi.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is available for streaming on JioHotstar and will also air on Star Vijay TV.

