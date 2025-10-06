3 New Hindi OTT Releases This Week (October 6-12): War 2, Kurukshetra and more

A new lineup of Hindi movies and shows is hitting your favourite streaming platforms this week. From high-octane action drama to mythological animated series, take a look at all the Hindi OTT releases of this week (October 6 to October 12).

War 2

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

OTT Release Date: October 9

Where to watch: Netflix

Released theatrically on August 14, 2025, War 2 is now set to debut online. The spy action drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to stream on Netflix from October 9. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Coming from the YRF spy universe, War 2 received mixed reactions during its theatrical release, which eventually affected its box office performance. Now, let's see how the movie performs on the digital platform. For the unversed, the movie follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The next release from this cinematic universe is Alpha, set to release theatrically on Christmas 2025.

Kurukshetra

Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, and Saumya Daan

OTT Release Date: October 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Kurukshetra is an animated series based on the Hindu epic, the Mahabharata. Created and conceptualized by Annu Sikka, the series will stream on Netflix from October 10. Reportedly, it will be released in two parts, with each season consisting of 9 episodes. The series is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly. The show will feature lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Kurukshetra is produced by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare under Tipping Point Films. The trailer is out now.

Search: The Naina Murder Case

Cast: Konkona Sensharma, Surya Sharma, Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, and Shraddha Das

OTT Release Date: October 10

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Search: The Naina Murder Case is an investigative crime drama series. Created by Rohan Sippy, the show stars Konkona Sensharma as the main lead, who plays the role of a cop. Her character dwindles between a murder case and her complex marriage troubles. The show’s trailer is out, and it is receiving an overwhelming response. You can stream this show on JioHotstar from October 10 onwards.

In addition, a new episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, October 9.

