Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty's final transformation as Chamundi will leave you breathless, it’s a power-packed epic saga

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, released in theaters on October 2, 2025. Written and directed by Rishab himself, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram as the co-leads.

If you plan to watch the movie in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Kantara: Chapter 1 takes us back centuries from the first insltalment. A mad King of Bhangra wishes to conquer everything he sets his eyes on. However, when he orders the execution of an old fisherman, precious spices like black pepper, cinnamon, and more fall out of his pouch.

As the mad king searches for the source, he realizes it hails from the land where the tribe of Kantara resides in peace, living harmoniously with nature and the divine. As he enters a secluded forest and wreaks havoc on the tribal people, the Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva manifest and end his life.

His son, Vijayendra, traumatized by his father’s death, later becomes king and follows the path of Dharma. Years later, he has a son and a daughter, while a mysterious baby emerges from a sacred well among the Kantara people.

As King Vijayendra’s son Kulashekara is crowned king, he is also revealed to have inherited his grandfather’s madness. The rest of the movie focuses on the rivalry between the royal family and the tribal people, with the divine intervening at the right moment to protect the innocent.

The Good

At a time when many sequels or prequels fail to live up to the original, Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as the perfect predecessor to the lore of Kantara and the events surrounding it. As we enter a world set centuries in the past, we are introduced to the tale of the Bhangra dynasty and its connection to the Kantara tribe.

The film delves deep into the narrative of action and adventure, balancing it with the elements of divinity. It is not simply a cash grab riding on the success of the first film, but a story that adds more depth to the narrative and manages to elevate it tenfold.

With impressive performances by the main cast, Rishab Shetty also shines as the director and writer. The filmmaker clearly understands the elements required to craft such a tale, and his treatment of the story is breathtaking to experience.

The characterizations and the dialogues in Kannada and Tulu add authenticity and richness to the film, making it a cinematic experience unlike any other. The execution and storytelling offer a layered experience to the viewers, making it a film truly meant for the theaters.

Apart from the use of divinity, Kantara: Chapter 1 also offers a commentary on social difference, slavery, and oppression.

From a technical standpoint, Kantara: Chapter 1 is brilliant in nearly every aspect. Despite minor setbacks in one particular scene’s production design, the movie is technically strong and arguably one of the best in recent times.

The musical tracks created by B. Ajaneesh Loknath blend soulfulness with depth. Even the background scores, driven majorly by the use of drums and snares, add intensity and emotional weight, often making the viewer sit on the edge of their seat.

The action choreography needs to be lauded, especially for the introduction and climax war, which is reminiscent of Game of Thrones’ Battle of Ba*tards episode. Moreover, cinematography, editing, and the near-perfect use of visual effects contribute to the film’s immersive experience.

The Bad

Although Kantara: Chapter 1 is a great theatrical experience, some parts stand out as weak, particularly in the first half of the movie. The over-reliance on minor characters for comical relief felt tacky and out of place in this film.

There are also minor pacing issues in the first half, but the film quickly recovers, offering an intense experience from the pre-interval segment to the epilogue.

The Performances

Rishab Shetty, much like in the first installment, delivers a stellar performance. His portrayal of Berme, the central figure who gets possessed by Daivas, is both enigmatic and powerful.

What came as a sweet surprise was the amazing performance of Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi. She fully embodies the character and delivers a deeply convincing performance.

Gulshan Devaiah impressed with his explosive performance as the mad king, while seasoned Malayalam actor Jayaram shines in the film’s cinematic moments.

Here’s the trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1

The Verdict

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a perfect addition to the Kantara franchise, expanding the lore far beyond what the first film explored. With a grander, epic-like tone, the film has moments that leave one speechless.

If you loved the first installment, then this is undoubtedly meant for the theaters.

