Kiara Advani Top Openings At The Indian Box Office: Where will Satyaprem Ki Katha land?

Kiara Advani is one of the most bankable actresses in India today. She has had an illustrous career and is now at a very secure position. While she debuted in Fugly, her career took off with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story where she essayed the role of MS Dhoni's wife Saakshi Dhoni. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films from different movie industries. Her prominent films include Bharat Ane Nenu, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kabir Singh, JugJugg Jeeyo and Shershaah. Her next theatrical release is Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan, and the film is all set to release on the 29th of June, 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Looks To Take A Reasonably Good Start At The Box Office

The excitement for Satyaprem Ki Katha is building and same can be seen in the advance bookings. As this article goes live, the Kartik-Kiara film has sold over 15,000 tickets in top three national movie chains in India. By the time the advances close, Satyaprem Ki Katha may have sold over 50,000 tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The advances, along with the fact that the film will get the benefit of the Bakri Eid holiday, indicate that the film will see an opening of around Rs 8 crores nett which is reasonably good for a mid-budget romantic drama in the post pandemic world.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Looks To Be Kiara Advani's 6th Biggest Hindi Language Opener

Kiara Advani, as specified above, has done films from different movie industries. Her films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama have gone on to register bumper openings in the Andhra states. If we consider only Hindi films that the actress has been a part of, Satyaprem Ki Katha looks to become the actress' sixth biggest opener after Kabir Singh, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Kalank has not been considered since the actress just had a cameo appearance in the film. If the word of mouth of Satyaprem Ki Katha is very positive, it can end up opening higher than JugJugg Jeeyo as well but for now, it seems to be lower.

Following is a list of top Kiara Advani day 1 nett openers at the Indian box office

1. Kabir Singh: Rs 20.20 cr

2. MS Dhoni The Untold Story: Rs 20.15 cr

3. Good Newwz: Rs 17.25 cr

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 13.50 cr

5. JugJugg Jeeyo: Rs 8.40 crores

What do you expect to be the day 1 box office of Satyaprem Ki Katha to be?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Top Openings At The Indian Box Office: Where will Satyaprem Ki Katha land?