Kartik Aaryan Top Openings At The Indian Box Office: Where will Satyaprem Ki Katha land?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved and adored Indian actors from the younger lot. He has made a mark for himself in the 12 years that he has been around in the movie business. He made his debut in Luv Ranjan's buddy-comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama and after a jittery start, the actor has been delivering good openings and box office successes at regular intervals. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made him be taken seriously and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cemented his position as an a-list actor. After the underwhelming performance of Shehzada at the box office, Kartik Aaryan looks to do things right with the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, which re-unites him with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Sameer Vidwans directorial, bankrolled by Nadiadwala and Grandsons is set to release in theatres on the 29th of June, 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Looks To Open Reasonably Well Considering The Advance Booking Trajectory

Indian box office lays a lot of emphasis on actors to make their films secure a substantial opening theatrically, and that too on a consistent basis. Kartik Aaryan since the last 5 odd years, has consistently been able to register good openings for his films. In most cases, the openings have converted into box office successes as well, and that has made Kartik Aaryan the sensation that he is now. His upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha is recording ticket sales at a good pace with the top 3 national chains already contributing to over 15,000 ticket sales. If the pace is maintained, the film can also breach the 50,000 tickets mark in national chains, indicative of a decent to good opening for a mid-sized romantic drama in the post pandemic scenario. At present, observing the trajectory and considering the fact that the film is releasing on a holiday (Bakri Eid), it is expected that Satyaprem Ki Katha will open in the Rs 8 crores nett range and if the word of mouth is favourable, a double digit Saturday and Sunday will be a foregone conclusion.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Looks To Become Kartik Aaryan's 4th Biggest Opener At The Indian Box Office

Satyaprem Ki Katha looks to become Kartik Aaryan's 4th biggest opener at the Indian box office after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Love Aaj Kal and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The trend clearly indicates that it will open bigger than Luka Chuppi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Shehzada and other Kartik Aaryan films. Only if Satyaprem Ki Katha is received negatively will it land lower in the list of top Kartik Aaryan openers.

Following is a list of top Kartik Aaryan day 1 nett openers at the Indian box office

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 13.50 crores

2. Love Aaj Kal: Rs 11.50 crores

3. Pati Patni Aur Woh: Rs 8.35 crores

4. Luka Chuppi: Rs 7.75 crores

5. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Rs 6.20 crores

6. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Rs 6.18 crores

7. Shehzada: Rs 5.50 crores

