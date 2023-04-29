Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 8 Box Office: Salman Khan's Eid release drops big; Collects Rs 2.25 crores

Salman Khan's Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, costarring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati and directed by Farhad Samji, had a poor second Friday at the Indian Box Office. The film netted around Rs 2.25 crores nett on its 8th day and this is a dismal number considering that the film has no significant competition in its second week. These numbers rule out the possibility of the film to reach even average numbers and the film now is heading towards a below average or even a flop verdict if it doesn't see reasonable growth. At the moment, the film seems to be heading towards a lifetime total of around Rs 105 crores nett in India and it will be the lowest number for a Salman Khan film on Eid since Dabangg in 2010.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Trend Suggests That Crossing Rs 100 Crores India Nett Is Difficult In Its Second Week

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan netted around Rs 85.50 crores in its first week and after its Friday collections of around Rs 2.25 crores, the 8 day total adds up to Rs 87.75 crores. The trajectory suggests that the film will find it difficult to cross Rs 100 crores nett in its second week. The only landmark that the film seems to be crossing this week is grossing Rs 150 crores at the worldwide box office, which it will cross later today, that is on its ninth theatrical day. It is the most time that a Salman Khan film has taken to achieve this number, in 12 years.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shall End Up As The Third Highest Hindi Grosser Of 2023, Before Jawan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's day 8 numbers rule out the possibility of the film to outgross Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the Indian Box Office as well as worldwide box office. The overseas numbers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shall edge past the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer but not by the margin it was expected to, after the first weekend. The order for the highest Indian grossers of 2023, before the release of Jawan, will be Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The day wise nett India box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 13.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 24 cr

Day 3 - Rs 25 cr

Day 4 - Rs 9.5 cr

Day 5 - Rs 6 cr

Day 6 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 7 - Rs 3.25 cr

Day 8 - Rs 2.25 cr

Total = Rs 87.75 crores nett in India after 7 days

You can watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Week 1 Box Office: Salman Khan's Eid entertainer collects Rs 85.50 crores in 7 days