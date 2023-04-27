Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Week 1 Box Office: Salman Khan's Eid entertainer collects Rs 85.50 crores in 7 days

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, led by Salman Khan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde among others, concluded its first week with a total collection of around Rs 85.50 crores nett in India. The seventh day collections were around Rs 3.15 - 3.65 crores and these numbers are low considering the weekend numbers that were pretty decent at Rs 62.50 crores in 3 days. The film has some work still to be done and for that it has to atleast match its Thursday numbers on Friday if not more.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Got Good Support From Mass Audiences Over Eid Holidays

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got solid mass support in its first few days, with Eid festivities really helping the film put up some very good numbers in the non national chains and single screens. As the Eid effect started to whither off from Tuesday, the film's numbers also came dwindling down to the point that the day wise numbers are just about 3 crores now. The 3 national chains have contributed Rs 33 - 34 crores nett and the non national chains and single screens have contributed slightly over Rs 50 crores. This ratio hasn't been seen for a Hindi origin film since a really long time since most films generally have more collections coming from national multiplexes like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Will Look To Cross The Rs 100 Crore Nett India Mark In The Next Few Days

The hope for this Salman Khan starrer would be to get the mass crowds back over the weekend. If the masses turn up in good numbers, we may see the film breach the Rs 100 crore nett India number over the second weekend itself and if it doesn't, it should atleast enter the Rs 100 crore nett India club in the weekdays in the second week. In the last decade or so, most Salman films have breached Rs 100 crores in the first weekend or atleast in the first week and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be that rare film of the actor to not be able to breach that number in its first week. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will now be seen in Tiger 3 and that film already looks like a box office juggernaut. It releases in Diwali 2023 and is keenly awaited by the fans and trade alike. One would hope that Tiger 3 does the numbers that one would expect from a Salman Khan film.

The day wise nett India box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 13.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 24 cr

Day 3 - Rs 25 cr

Day 4 - Rs 9.5 cr

Day 5 - Rs 6 cr

Day 6 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 7 - Rs 3.25 cr

Total = Rs 85.50 crores nett in India after 7 days

