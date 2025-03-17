Box Office: Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy thrives despite no U.S. release, hits USD 120M globally

Despite its absence from U.S. theaters due to a direct release on Peacock, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy continues to be a box office force, thanks to its positive reception across 78 international markets. The romantic comedy grossed USD 5.7 million over its fifth weekend overseas, experiencing just a 32.6% drop from the previous weekend. This solid hold brings its total to USD 120.7 million.

Directed by Michael Morris, the fourth installment in the beloved Bridget Jones franchise is based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name. The film sees the return of Renée Zellweger as the iconic titular character alongside Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, and Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings. Joining the ensemble cast are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad, adding fresh dynamics to the fan-favorite series.

Mad About the Boy follows Bridget navigating life as a widowed single mother. Balancing parenthood, work, and modern dating, she finds herself caught in a budding romance with two younger men, one of whom happens to be her son’s science teacher. With support from her family, friends, and former flame Cleaver, Bridget embarks on a new chapter in her life, hoping for both heart and humor.

The film was first released in France on February 12, 2025, followed by a U.K. theatrical debut on February 13 and an international rollout on Valentine's Day. Its impressive box office performance kind of mocks Universal Pictures’ decision to skip a theatrical release in the U.S. and debut it directly on the aforementioned streaming service.

Despite its unavailability in its home market, the film’s strong international run highlights the enduring appeal of the Bridget Jones franchise. The combination of returning characters preserves the nostalgia element in the series, while the introduction of new characters and a fresh storyline, as mentioned earlier, provides renewed narrative depth. Its consistent weekend holds suggest that word of mouth and audience enthusiasm continue to drive ticket sales.

Mad About the Boy’s triumph also testifys to the lasting legacy of Zellweger’s character and the franchise’s ability to evolve with time. With strong overseas legs and growing interest, the film is poised to maintain momentum in the coming weeks, further solidifying its place as a standout rom-com of 2025.