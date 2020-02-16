Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 2: Sara & Kartik’s love drama witnesses big drop on first Saturday

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 2: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer which released on Valentine's Day had received mixed reactions. Read on to find out about how much the movie collected so far.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal which hit the theatres on Valentine's Day had collected Rs 11.75 Crore nett at the box office on Day 1 and managed to get a good start due to the special day release. The occupancy of Sara and Kartik’s film was good on its first day all thanks to V-Day and was estimated at 20-25%. However, the film showed a huge drop on its second day.

As per Box Office India, Love Aaj Kal minted Rs 7 crore nett on Saturday, which is not good as it shows a drop of around 40%. Being it a Saturday, the collections of Love Aaj Kal is too low. As per reports, the film will not show much growth on Sunday as the Hindi circuit got those fair numbers on day one but they have no chance of recovering now. Love Aaj Kal in total has till now collected Rs 18.75 crore nett. It will be hard for Sara and Kartik’s film to sustain owing to the average reviews.

Love Aaj Kal also stars debutante Arushi Sharma and actor Randeep Hooda. The music of the film also didn’t leave much of an imprint as compared to the previous Love Aaj Kal that starred and in the year 2009. Love Aaj Kal’s box office collections of the opening weekend will tell the clear picture of whether it stays to fizzles out on weekdays. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the day wise Love Aaj Kal box office collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.75 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 7 Crore

Total box office collection: Rs 18.75 Crore (estimated)

Credits :Box Office India

