POLL: Kamal Haasan's Thug Life or Rajinikanth's Coolie—which Tamil superstar's action thriller are you rooting for? VOTE

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are all set to bring up two of the most exciting action thrillers with Thug Life and Coolie in 2025. The veteran Tamil superstars who started their careers fairly around the same time have left their audiences piqued with interest over their respective upcoming projects.

Kamal Haasan’s gangster action thriller Thug Life

Advertisement

First up, we have Kamal Haasan, who is set for his big release, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The high-octane action thriller will make its way to the theaters on June 5, 2025.

Besides Kamal Haasan in the lead, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and others in crucial roles.

The film marks KH’s second collaboration with Mani Ratnam after their last film, Nayakan. It is produced under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, while AR Rahman has composed the musical score of the action flick.

Thug Life has been certified with a UA rating by the CBFC and it has a total run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes. There have been only a handful of minor changes suggested by the certification board, including muting a few cuss words.

Rajinikanth’s raw action thriller Coolie

On the other hand, there’s an equally exciting project, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Thalaivar and Lokesh Kanagaraj and it has been grabbing all the attention lately.

Advertisement

The film is eyeing a theatrical release on August 14, 2025, clashing with another big film, War 2’s release.

Speaking about the cast, besides Rajinikanth, it stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, Shoubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and others.

Actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde will be making cameos in the movie, raising quite the hype.

Well then, it's now time for you to vote and let us know which one of these films you are most excited for!

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life or Rajinikanth's Coolie: Which Tamil superstar are you rooting for as they return to action thrillers? Bonafide Tamil superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth return with some exciting action thrillers ahead. Vote and let us know which one of them are you excited for! Kamal Haasan in Thug Life Rajinikanth in Coolie

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar flaunts new look in bob haircut as she chills with her pets at home