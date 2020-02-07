Malang Box Office Collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani’s film witnesses 15 to 20% occupancy

Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu released today. The film is off to an average start at the ticket windows. Check out the box office occupancy on day 1 of Malang.

Malang Box Office Collection Day 1 report: Every Friday brings a new film in theatres and this week, Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang released. The box office collection report of Malang on Day 1 is out and it seems that Disha and Aditya’s sizzling chemistry has been a crowd puller. Malang’s opening day occupancy numbers are in and they showcase an average start for the multi-starrer action thriller at the domestic ticket windows.

As per Box office India, Malang opened to an occupancy of 15 to 20 percent which happens to be fair for a film of this genre. As per the report, Disha and Aditya’s film might suffer due to the lack of a major star in the cast but the exact box office collection of day 1 is yet to be out. The report also stated that the weekend box office collection of Malang will showcase whether the film will work or not as Disha and Aditya starrer is an action flick without a major action Bollywood star.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the initial reviews of Malang are positive and fans are loving the action stunts performed by Aditya and Disha. Even Anil Kapoor’s corrupt cop act is winning hearts. Produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar, Malang’s exact box office collection will reveal how Aditya and Disha’s film has fared at the ticket windows as against the competition. Other films that were released with Malang include ’s Hacked and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. Since the buzz related to the other films is lacking, Malang might reap the benefits of being the sole big-budget release this Friday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about the box office.

