Malang Movie Review: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s free spirited romance offers a racy thrill finish

Malang

Malang Director: Mohit Suri

Malang Cast: , Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu, Anil Kapoor

Malang Stars: 3/5

The trailer of Malang is actually a capsule sized synopsis of the story. It revealed not just the chemistry the lead pair share but holds the ‘Easter egg’ of film’s suspense. Without revealing much, let’s get on with the revealable storyline.

Advait Thakur (Aditya Roy Kapur) visits Goa where he meets Sara Nambiar (Disha Pathani), a free-spirited girl who believes in living life unshackled. Despite Advait being an introvert, sparks fly between them, and they decide to spend all the time during their Goa sojourn romancing with a no-strings attached clause. Everything goes well until they hit the crossroads and their life turns upside down. After serving five years in prison, Advait goes on a killing spree with two cops Anjaney Agashe (Anil Kapoor) and Michael Rodrigues (Kunal Kemmu) standing in his way.

Malang kicks-off at a slow pace and then rushes off character establishment of the lead pair. The writers perhaps wanted to skip a detailed backstory on why the lead characters believe unprotected sex is a genius idea. That being set aside, the makers induce the film with enough masala to make it a Bollywood entertainer in the thriller genre.

It is the second-half of the film that holds the audience and earns points for the film. The screenplay is gripping. Director Mohit has ensured that he chips the script to make it crisp and entertaining without dragging it. However, unlike Mohit Suri films, Malang’s songs are just okay. Also, thriller aficionados will be able to decode the suspense in the midst of the film itself.

Malang is blessed to get a supporting cast like Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu who are the trump cards of the film. Post Anil and Kunal’s entry, the screenplay makes you sit at the edge of your seat. Kunal made his debut with Mohit Suri's Kalyug and stole hearts but in Malang, you find another and a more refined version of him. He is subtle, impressive and adds required masala to this thriller.

's physical transformation was important for the character graph and used intelligently in the film. He looks effortless in action scenes and executes emotional scenes with ease. Disha Patani has largely been utilised as an eye-candy in the first half. The makers refuse to leave any opportunity to flaunt Disha Patani’s toned body. She doesn't get enough meat from the storyline but compensates for it during emotional scenes. The chemistry of the freshly-harvested pair Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani takes time to establish.

The film through and through carries signatures of Director Mohit Suri’s style of story-telling. It defines free-spirit with a concoction of sex, drugs, party, followed by murder, revenge and plot-twist. Watch it if you like Mohit Suri’s storytelling; Aditya and Disha’s chemistry or Kunal and Anil’s acting skills.

