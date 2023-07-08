Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva records higher 2nd Friday than 1st at box office; Saturday trends extraordinary

The Marathi Film Industry is witnessing history and the sole reason for the same is this film called Baipan Bhari Deva, which is having a historic run at the box office. The film based on six sisters and their willingness to sort out personal differences from the past with a local competiton acting as a catylst, is doing wonders theatrically. After an excellent first week where the film collected a solid Rs 11.50 crores nett in Maharastra, the film has doubled down on the momentum on its second Friday with unprecedented collections of Rs 2.10 crores nett.

Baipan Bhari Deva has collected way more in its second Friday, than it did on the first Friday. Based on Saturday trends, it seems like it will see its best theatrical day today, only to be trumped again tomorrow, that is on its second Sunday. Baipan Bhari Deva did face some local competition from Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in its first week but it is having a relatively better showcasing this week since neither of the films could do anything substantial, atleast in the state of Maharashtra. Going by the trending, it seems extremely difficult to predict how much the film will collect in its full run. The Marathi Film Industry is thriving and there are a few other big local films releasing this year, which will make the industry churning Marathi films a much greater force.

The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 90 lakhs

Saturday: Rs 2.13 crores

Sunday: Rs 2.97 crores

Monday: Rs 91 lakhs

Tuesday: Rs 1.37 crores

Wednesday: Rs 1.72 crores

Thursday: Rs 1.50 crores

Second Friday: Rs 2.10 crores

Total = Rs 13.60 crores nett in 8 days

Watch the Baipan Bhari Deva Movie Trailer:

About Baipan Bhari Deva

Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?

Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva

You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.

